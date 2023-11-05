Vincent, Kim chosen to carry Canada's flag in Pan American Games closing ceremonies

SANTIAGO, Chile — Paddler Katie Vincent and breaker Philip Kim were named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremony of the Pan American Games.

Vincent, from Mississauga, Ont., won sprint canoe gold with Sloan Mackenzie.

Vancouver's Kim, known as Phil Wizard in breakdancing circles, became the first Pan Am Games gold medallist in men's breaking.

Canada's team of almost 500 athletes wrapped up 16 days of competition Sunday in karate, squash, bowling and golf in Santiago, Chile.

The Toronto women's beach volleyball duo of Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes carried Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies. They won a silver medal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.