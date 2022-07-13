The New York Rangers have signed forward Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year contract that carries a $5.625 cap hit.

Trocheck is seven years at $5.625-million AAV with the #NYR, according to a league source — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) July 13, 2022

The 28-year-old scored 21 goals and had 51 points in 81 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

A third-round pick (64th overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, Trocheck was named an NHL All-Star in 2017. He was acquired by the Hurricanes at the 2020 trade deadline in exchange for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie.

Internationally, he won gold with the United States at the 2013 World Juniors.

He is coming off a six-year, $28.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million.

The Pittsburgh, Penn., native has 150 goals and 378 points in 555 career NHL games.

More to come.