Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza and Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron were placed on waiver Wednesday.

Hinostroza, 28, played in 19 games with the Sabres this season, registering eight assists. In 353 career NHL games with the Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, and Florida Panthers, the Chicago native has scored 51 goals and added 94 assists.

McCarron, 27, tallied one goal and one assist in 15 games with the Preds this season. Originally selected 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 141 career NHL games.

Ottawa Senators forward Jacob Lucchini, who was waived on Tuesday, was not claimed.