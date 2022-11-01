Would Gibbons go to Verlander for Game 1?

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won the Gold Glove Award for American League first basemen, it was announced Tuesday.

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner - First Base - AL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/0KKZnTIRqQ — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) November 1, 2022

The Gold Glove is awarded annually by equipment manufacturer Rawlings and MLB to the top defensive player at each position in each league.

Guerrero completed his third season at first base after beginning his career as a third baseman. As TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes, Guerrero has made major strides since taking over the position. He is also the first player in Blue Jays history to win a Gold Glove at first base and the only Jay to take home the award in 2022.

At the plate, Guerrero finished with a .274/.339/.480 slash line to go along with 32 home runs and 97 RBI.