Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., third baseman Matt Chapman, and pitcher Jose Berrios were named American League finalists for the Gold Glove Award on Thursday.

Guerrero Jr. earned the first Gold Gove nomination of his career on the heels of a fielding percentage of .990 with 10 errors and 80 double plays turned in 128 games at first base. At the plate, the 23-year-old batted .274 with 175 hits and 32 home runs.

Doing it with the bat AND glove 💥



Vladdy gets his FIRST #GoldGlove nomination! pic.twitter.com/qmLNWOLe6w — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 20, 2022

Berrios, 28, earned back-to-back nominations after playing in 32 games and posted a record of 12-7 with an ERA of 5.23 with 149 strikeouts in 172.0 innings pitched.

Looking for his fourth-career Gold Glove, the 29-year-old Chapman had five errors in 153 games at third base with 164 putouts and 41 turned double plays. Chapman also batted .229 with 123 hits and 27 home runs.