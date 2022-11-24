Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was carted off late in the second quarter of Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

Miller appeared to have his right leg rolled up on by a Lions offensive lineman and was in the sideline tent for a while before departing for the locker room on a cart. He was officially ruled out for the game soon after.

The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

According to multiple reports, Miller's official diagnosis is a knee sprain, though more serious injury has not been ruled out. Miller will have an MRI on Friday to confirm.

Miller, 33, is in his first season with the Bills after signing in the off-season. He had one tackle in Thursday's game before departing.

In 11 games so far this season, Miller has 21 combined tackles and 8.0 sacks.

He has previously won Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos (2016) and Los Angeles Rams (2022).