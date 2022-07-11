Free Agent Frenzy Outlook: Sens searching for a boost on the blueline

OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach.

The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Redden, Ottawa's top pick (No. 2 overall) in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of 11 seasons with the Senators and is the franchise’s all-time leader in plus/minus rating (plus-159), ranks fourth in games (838), fifth in points (410) and sixth in penalty minutes (576).

The 45-year-old native of Lloydminster, Sask. retired in 2014 after playing 1,023 regular-season NHL games with Ottawa, the New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

Redden will work alongside fellow development coaches Shean Donovan and Jesse Winchester in supporting and helping to develop the team’s prospects, with a particular focus on young defencemen in Senators’ system.

He previously served as assistant director of player development for the Nashville Predators (2016-19).