The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals in exchange for third- and seventh-round picks in 2024.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round pick (originally acquired from Minnesota) and seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Montreal will retain 50 percent of Edmundson's contract.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 1, 2023

The Canadiens will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's contract. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $14 million contract signed ahead of the 2020 season with the Canadiens.

Edmundson, 30, scored two goals and totalled 13 points in 61 games for the Canadiens this season.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues, Edmundson made his debut with St. Louis in the 2015-16 season.

This is the fourth team Edmundson has played for in his eight-year NHL career – he was traded from the Blues to the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the 2019-20 season and was traded again to the Canadiens before the 2020-21 season.

In 477 career NHL games, the Brandon, Man., native has 28 goals and 104 points.