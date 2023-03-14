Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin will miss Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps captain Alex Ovechkin (lower body) and forward Sonny Milano (illness) will not play tonight versus New York. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 14, 2023

Ovechkin, 37, had 19:49 of ice time during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders and registered an assist.

The 6-foot-3 winger has 36 goals and 62 points in 62 games this season.

Ovechkin has 816 goals and 1,472 points in his 1,336 career games and is trying to chase down Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time goal scoring record of 894.

Additionally, winger Sonny Milano will not play against the Rangers due to an illness.

The 26-year-old forward has 10 goals and 29 points in 54 games this season.

The Capitals sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan division with 71 points and are five points back of the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.