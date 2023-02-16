Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin underwent left hip resurfacing surgery on Monday and will be out indefinitely, the team announced on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who has not played this season due to a lower-body injury he sustained in training camp, will begin his rehabilitation and recovery process immediately.

The veteran winger registered three goals and 11 assists in 53 games last year before an eye issue sidelined him for the final 27 games of the season.

In 713 career games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and New York Rangers, the Sodertalje, Sweden native has 110 goals and 186 assists.

A two time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, Hagelin was selected 168th overall by the Rangers in the 2007 NHL Draft.