The Washington Capitals claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

This frees up a contract slot for the #leafs, who had been carrying the maximum 50 contracts.



The Aubé-Kubel decision came at a price -- he was paid a $250,000 signing bonus as part of his one-year deal and only ended up playing six games in Toronto. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 5, 2022

The move frees up a contract slot for the Maple Leafs, who were carrying the maximum 50 contract.

The 26-year-old Aube-Kubel, who joined the Maple Leafs this summer on a one-year, $1 million contract, did not record a point over six games this season.

Claimed on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers last November, Aube-Kubel appeared in 67 games for the Avalanche last season, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists. He also appeared in 14 playoff games during the team's run to its first Stanley Cup since 2001.

Originally taken with a second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Aube-Kubel has 21 goals and 29 assists for his career in 175 games with the Leafs, Avalanche and Flyers.