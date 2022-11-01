Washington Capitals veteran forward Connor Brown has undergone right knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and will miss the next 6-8 months to recover, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown suffered the injury Oct. 17 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 28-year-old native of Toronto did not record a point in four games this season with the Caps before going down with the injury.

Brown spent the pervious three seasons with the Ottawa Senators before being traded to the Capitals on July 13 for a 2024 second-round draft pick. He is in the final season of a three-year, $10.8 million contract.

Brown, selected in the sixth-round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, has scored 90 goals and 126 assists over 448 career games with the Leafs, Sens and Caps.