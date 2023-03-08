Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson skated with the team Wednesday for the first time since taking a puck to the head during a game in December.

Carlson has been out since the incident which occurred on Dec. 23 against the Winnipeg Jets. Head coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday that despite the return to the ice, Carlson's return is not close.

"This is an off-in-the-distance thing," Laviolette said. "But there's a process that goes with where he's at and what he's gone through, and this is the beginning of the process as far as him joining our team.

"Still off in the distance but nice to have him out there."

Laviolette on Carlson:



"This is an off-in-the-distance thing. But there's a process that goes with where he's at and what he's gone through, and this is the beginning of the process as far as him joining our team. Still off in the distance but nice to have him out there." — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 8, 2023

Carlson, 33, has eight goals and 13 assists in 30 games so far this season.

The Capitals enter play Wednesday sitting five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot with two more games played. Washington will host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.