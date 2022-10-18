Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday after high sticking Vancouver Canucks forward Kyle Burroughs in the face Monday night.

The incident happened late in the second period when Kuznetsov appeared to intentionally swing his stick towards Burroughs' face after losing the puck behind the net. Kuznetsov then gave Burroughs a crosscheck while he was on the ice.

The veteran Caps forward received a two-minute penalty for high-sticking.

Kuznetsov, 30, has four assists over four games this season, his 10th campaign in Washington after the Capitals selected him 26th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.