Washington Capitals veteran forward Tom Wilson was not on the bench for the third period against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday with the team later announcing he would not return to action due to a lower-body injury.

This was only the eighth game of the season for Wilson after he missed the first four months recovering from off-season knee surgery. The 27-year-old suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the opening game of the playoffs last spring.

The 11-year pro has two goals and one assist in 2022-23. Over 654 career games with the Caps, the 2012 16th overall pick has scored 117 goals and 159 assists.

Veteran centre Nicklas Backstrom also missed the game due to a non-COVID illness while T.J. Oshie was away for personal reasons.

The Avs beat the Capitals 3-2.