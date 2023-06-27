Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is not on the trade block, general manager Brian MacLellan told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

While rumours have circulated involving Wilson, MacLellan said he has no intention of moving the 29-year-old winger.

"He's not calling teams about Tom Wilson, he does not want to trade Tom Wilson, [and] he's not sure why that's out there," LeBrun said of MacLellan's message to him.

Wilson had 13 goals and 22 points in 33 games this season after he returned from a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 playoffs.

The Toronto native is a year away from unrestricted free agency as he enters the final season of his contract, carrying a cap hit of $5.17 million.

Selected 16th overall by the Capitals in 2012, Wilson has spent his entire career with the team, posting 128 goals and 295 points in 680 games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.