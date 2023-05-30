The Washington Capitals have hired Spencer Carbery as the team's new head coach.

Carbery spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Washington Capitals have named Spencer Carbery the team’s head coach. #ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 30, 2023

The 41-year-old returns to the Capitals organization are spending three years from 2018-2021 as the head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals parted ways with head coach Peter Laviolette last month ahead of his contract expiring on June 30.

Washington missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2014.