The Washington Capitals have named Mitch Love as an assistant coach.

Love, who will primarily work with the Capitals' defensemen, will join assistant coach Scott Allen and goaltending coach Scott Murray on head coach Spencer Carbery's staff.

Love will primarily work with the Capitals' defencemen, joining assistant coach Scott Allen and goaltending coach Scott Murray on new head coach Spencer Carbery's staff.

The 39-year-old spent the last two seasons as the head coach of the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers (2022-23) and Stockton Heat (2021-22). In both years, he won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding coach. He is just the third coach in AHL history to win the award in back-to-back seasons and is the first to do so in his first two seasons in the league.

Prior to his time with the Flames organization, Love was the head coach of the Western Hockey League's Saskatoon Blades from 2018-21 and was an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips from 2011-18. Internationally, he was an assistant coach for Team Canada at the 2020 and 2021 World Junior tournaments, winning gold and silver.