The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel three games on Saturday for his illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Cal Foote.

The incident occurred in the second period of the Capitals 5-1 victory on Friday when Aube-Kubel's shoulder made direct contact to Foote's head while he was trying to enter the Capitals' zone.

Aube-Kubel was assessed a five-minute match penalty on the play and he will miss Sunday's rematch in Tampa Bay as well as Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers and Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

The 26-year-old winger was claimed off of waivers by the Capitals on Nov. 5 from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Aube-Kubel has not recorded a point in nine games this season split between the Capitals and Maple Leafs.