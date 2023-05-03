The Washington Capitals plan to interview Tampa Bay Lightning assistant Jeff Halpern for their head coaching vacancy, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Capitals mutually parted ways with head coach Peter Laviolette after missing the playoffs this season. Laviolette's contract was set to expire on June 30.

Hearing that the Washington Capitals plan to interview Lightning assistant Jeff Halpern at some point here in their head coach search process. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 3, 2023

Halpern has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with the Lightning. He was an assistant coach with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch for two seasons before joining the Lightning.

The 47-year-old had a 14-year NHL career as a player, appearing in 976 games with the Capitals, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes.

The Capitals finished this season with a 35-37-10, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.