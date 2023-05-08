The Washington Capitals announced the re-signing of forward Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way deal.

Sgarbossa, 30, will earn a league-minimum $775,000 per season in the NHL and $525,000 per season in the American Hockey League.

A native of Campbellville, Ont., Sgarbossa has appeared in 65 NHL games over seven seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Capitals.

Most recently, he appeared in 10 games for the Caps in 2021-2022, scoring two goals and adding two assists.

For his career, he has four goals and 12 assists.

Sgarbossa spent this past season with the AHL Hershey Bears, scoring 21 goals and adding 37 assists in 60 games.