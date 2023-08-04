Tom Wilson is staying in DC for the long haul.

The Washington Capitals announced on Friday a seven-year, $45.5 million extension for the Toronto-born forward.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension beginning with the 2024-25 season.



Full Details: https://t.co/cAjzxmQvnf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 4, 2023

The extension for the 29-year-old Wilson begins with the 2024-2025 season.

Originally taken with the 16th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers, Wilson has spent the entirety of his 11-year NHL career with the Caps.

Wilson was limited to only 33 games in 2022-2023 after undergoing offseason surgery last summer for an ACL tear. He had 13 goals and nine assists last season.

In 680 career games, Wilson has tallied 128 goals and 167 assists. His 1,299 career penalty minutes are third among active players behind only Corey Perry of the Chicago Blackhawks (1,380) and free agent Wayne Simmonds (1,313), who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

An All-Star in 2022, Wilson was a member of the Capitals team that won the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Wilson is set to play out the final year of a six-year, $31.5 million deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024 prior to the extension.