The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenceman Martin Fehervary to a three-year contract extension worth $8.025 million, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $2.675 million.

The 23-year-old had six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 67 games last season, his third with the Capitals.

A native of Bratislava, Slovakia, Fehervary was selected in the second round (No. 46 overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

He has 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 points in 152 career regular season NHL games.