The Washington Capitals have signed forward Max Pacioretty to a one-year contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. The deal comes with a $2 million base salary and up to $2 million in games played bonuses.

Pacioretty, 34, was limited to five games in 2022-23 and was shut down for the season on Jan. 20 after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon. He registered three goals in those contests.

The New Canaan, Conn., native, was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights in July 2022.

Pacioretty is coming off a four-year, $28 million deal he signed with Vegas in 2018. The contract carried an average annual value of $7 million.

Pacioretty was drafted in the first round, 22nd overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007 and has tallied 326 goals and 319 assists in 855 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Golden Knights and Hurricanes.