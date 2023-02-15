Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin announced the death of his father, Mikhail Ovechkin, on Wednesday.

The announcement comes one day after the Capitals announced Ovechkin would be taking a leave from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one.

"Today my father passed away," Ovechkin wrote on Instagram, as translated by Google. "I thank everyone for their support, but I ask you to be understanding and not disturb my family at such a difficult time for us! Thank you."

Condolences to Alex Ovechkin, who announced the death of his father on Instagram this morning. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 15, 2023

Ovechkin has 32 goals and 54 points in 54 games this season with the Capitals, who currently sit in the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 37-year-old continues to chase Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record of 894, having passed Gordie Howe for second all-time earlier this year. He has 812 goals and 1,464 points in 1,328 career games.