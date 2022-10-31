Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie has been ruled out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The Capitals will also be without John Carlson for Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, as the defenceman has been ruled day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Capitals say RW T.J. Oshie is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.



D John Carlson is day to day with a lower-body injury. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 31, 2022

The 35-year-old Oshie has two goals and five points in nine games this season. He was injured in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators, logging just 1:51 of ice time.

Oshie, who is coming off core muscle surgery in the off-season, appeared in just 44 games last season due to a bevy of injuries, finishing with 11 goals and 25 points.

In 909 career NHL games, Oshie has 273 goals and 640 points. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues with the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

Carlson, 32, has two goals and six points in nine games this season. He was also injured against the Predators, finishing with just 3:48 of ice time.