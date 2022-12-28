The Washington Commanders are going back to Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback with a playoff spot on the line, the team announced on Wednesday.

Carson Wentz will be our starting QB this Sunday against Cleveland

Wentz, 29, started the first six games of the season for Washington, leading them to a 2-4 record. He broke his ring finger in their eventual 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13, and Taylor Heinicke was given the starting job after a string of good starts.

Heinicke led the Commanders to a 5-3-1 record and into playoff contention, but was benched in the beginning of the fourth quarter of their 37-20 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, after committing turnovers on consecutive possessions.

In his seven games this year, Wentz has completed 62.9 per cent of passes, with 1,612 yards through the air and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions. Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in his nine games.

Wentz was originally drafted second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, and finished third in MVP voting in 2017 after leading the team to an 11-2 record before tearing his ACL.

Across 92 career NFL games, Wentz has thrown for 21,986 yards and 151 touchdowns against 63 interceptions, while completing 62.7% of his passes.

The NFC playoff picture is still messy with two weeks remaining in the regular season, and at 7-7-1 on the season, the Commanders hold a half-game lead over three teams for the final playoff spot in the conference.