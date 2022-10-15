Rivera fired up after question about who picked Wentz

Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during his team's win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 29-year-old will head to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist and his status moving forward is up in the air, according to Rapoport.

Wentz is in his first season with the Commanders, recording 1,489 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions over six games.

Washington is 2-4 on the season.