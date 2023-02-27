The Washington Commanders have released quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday, after one season with the club.

We have released the following players:

-- S Bobby McCain

Wentz, 30, started just seven games for the Commanders in 2022, going 2-5 with 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He lost his starting job to Taylor Heinicke after breaking his finger against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13.

Washington acquired Wentz, along with a 2022 second-rounder and a 2022 seventh rounder, via trade from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick, and a conditional 2023 pick.

A Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz has thrown for 22,129 yards, 151 touchdowns, and 66 interceptions in his career with the Eagles, Colts, and Commanders.

He was originally selected second overall by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft.

