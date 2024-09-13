COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 20 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Atlanta Dream 72-69 on Friday night to move into a tie for the final postseason spot.

Washington (13-24) pulled even with the Chicago Sky for the No. 8 seed, while knocking Atlanta (12-25) a game off the pace with three left to play. The Mystics and Dream play again Sunday in Washington.

Rhyne Howard hit a turnaround jumper for Atlanta with 21 seconds to go to make it a one-point game, but Ariel Atkins made two free throws for Washington and Tina Charles missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Washington took a 52-49 lead into the final period. Jordin Canada made two free throws with 2:07 left to play to give Atlanta a 67-66 lead. Atkins made two foul shots and Dolson had a layup following a shot-clock violation on the Dream for a three-point lead.

Sykes made 7 of 13 shots and all three of her 3-point attempts for the Mystics. Stefanie Dolson had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Atkins had 10 points and four steals.

Allisha Gray had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Dream. Charles had 13 points, and Howard added 11. Naz Hillmon had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball