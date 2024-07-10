INDIANAPOLIS -- — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, including a key basket in the final minute, and the Washington Mystics held off the Indiana Fever 89-84 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark's 29-point performance.

Washington led 76-55 after three quarters before Indiana rallied behind 15 fourth-quarter points from Clark.

Clark became the first WNBA player with 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, five steals and three blocks in a game.

After Clark capped a 14-0 run with a free throw to pull Indiana within 85-82 with 1:05 left, Atkins answered at the other end with an off-balance shot in the lane.

Clark made two more free throws and a jump ball was called with 20.3 seconds left. Indiana forward Aliyah Boston tapped it back, but Atkins grabbed it and fell to the ground before a timeout was called with 16.9.

Julie Vanloo secured an inbounds pass and made two free throws with 16.2 left for a five-point lead to secure it.

Stefanie Dolson and Vanloo each scored 13 points for Washington (6-17). Aaliyah Edwards added 12 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 10. The Mystics were without Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Karlie Samuelson.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and NaLyssa Smith added 11 for Indiana (9-14). Lexie Hull, who made her first start of the season, finished with five points in 20 minutes.

