The Washington Wizards have dismissed general manager Tommy Sheppard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington has dismissed GM Tommy Sheppard, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2023

This comes after the Wizards finished the regular season 35-47, missing the playoffs for the second season in a row and fourth time in the last five years. At the moment, Sheppard's spot is the lone GM job opening in the NBA.

Wojnarowski also reports head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will return for his third season as he continues to have a strong advocate in owner Ted Leonsis.

Wes Unseld Jr., will return for his third season as coach and sources say that he continues to have a strong advocate with owner Ted Leonsis. The Wizards search for a new President and GM will commence as the only active search in the marketplace. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2023

Sheppard took over as Wizards GM on an interim basis following the dismissal of Ernie Grunfeld in April of 2019. He was given the full-time title later that year.

The 53-year-old originally joined the Wizards' front office in 2003. He previously worked as a scout for the Denver Nuggets.