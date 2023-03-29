Star big man Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards are in serious discussions on a contract extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds the organization is prioritizing new deals for him and forward Kyle Kuzma.

Porzingis is in his second season in D.C. since being acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last year. He's enjoyed the best statistical season of his career, scoring 23.2 points per game on 49.8 per cent shooting and 38.5 per cent from beyond the arc. He's also chipping in with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per night.

Originally selected No. 4 overall by the New York Knicks in 2015, Porzingis grew frustrated with the Knicks while rehabbing an ACL injury and asked for a trade, landing him with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in 2019. He went on to play two-and-a-half seasons in Dallas before being dealt to Washington last year and has said he feels comfortable in his new surroundings.

A native of Liepaja, Latvia, Porzingis is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in 402 games spread out over seven active NBA seasons.