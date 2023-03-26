Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris will all be sidelined for the Washington Wizards against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Wizards are now listing Monté Morris (groin soreness) as out for tonight's game in Toronto, the team said. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma also are out. https://t.co/AtwvMwndSH — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) March 26, 2023

Beal is dealing with a mild left knee sprain. Kuzma has a sprained right ankle and Morris is suffering from groin soreness.

Beal, 29, is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 50 games for Washington this season.

Kuzma, 27, is averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 64 games.

Morris, 27, is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 60 games in 2022-23.

The Wizards enter Sunday's contest sitting 11th in the East with a record of 33-41, two and a half games back of the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot.

The Raptors are currently ninth in the conference at 36-38.