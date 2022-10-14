After failing to be a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' season-opening roster, veteran forward Wayne Simmonds is open to a trade, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Simmonds, who cleared waivers last week, was not listed on the AHL's Toronto Marlies roster to start the season.

"Well, he remains in limbo at this point in time. It's not clear where his next game will be played," Johnston said Thursday on Insider Trading. "And you know what's most important to Wayne Simmonds. He still wants a chance to win the Stanley Cup. He wants to play for a contender, and preferably he'd still like that to be with the Toronto Maple Leafs. But something would have to change in the Maple Leafs' situation, perhaps some injuries or something else in their cap picture to allow him to come back here. So, in the meantime, he has been skating with the organization's injured players, biding his time. He's patient.

"He's open to a trade, perhaps to another contender, but he has to wait until there's some more clarity in his situation."

The 34-year-old winger posted five goals and 16 points in 72 games last season and went without a point in two playoff games. He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $900,000 after joining Toronto on a two-year deal in 2021.

Simmonds is a veteran of 1,019 NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. He has 263 goals and 524 points, along with 1,264 penalty minutes, over his career.