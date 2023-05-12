David Moyes is being realistic about Declan Rice's future.

Following West Ham's 2-1 victory over AZ in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, its manager admitted that the England midfielder might seek a move elsewhere.

"We hope Dec stays," Moyes said of the 24-year-old Hammers academy product. "We would love him to be a West Ham player, but we are aware that might not be the case. That is one of the scenarios. Our plans are to have Dec here, but we are also fully aware there is a good chance that we won't have him."

The Kingston upon Thames native has one more year after the current campaign remaining on his contract with a club option for 2024-2025. Thus far, Rice has rejected any extension talks with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal among the clubs interested in his services.

Rice has made 201 Premier League appearances for the club over the course of his seven senior seasons. He's appeared in 34 games this season, scoring three times.

Internationally, Rice has been capped 41 times by the Three Lions after initially representing Ireland through his Irish grandparents. Rice was a member of the England squad at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last fall.

Hammers return to action on Sunday with a visit to Brentford. With three matches remaining, West Ham is seven points clear of the drop zone.