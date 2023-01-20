In their fight for Premier League survival, West Ham has added some firepower.

The Hammer signed veteran striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa on Friday in a transfer worth as much as £15 million should the club avoid relegation.

Ings, 30, signed a new deal with the team through 2025.

"I'm really excited to join West Ham United," Ings said in a statement. "It's important I settle in as quickly as I can do - and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham. We've got some massive games ahead of us - and I've come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results."

A native of Winchester, England, Ings arrived at Villa in a £25 million move from Southampton in 2021. He scored 13 league goals for Villa in 48 matches.

Having also previously played for Burnley and Liverpool, Ings has 68 Premier League goals over his career.

Internationally, Ings was capped three times by England from 2015 to 2020.

West Ham currently sits on 15 points, in 18th spot and in the drop zone. Their 15 goals scored are second-fewest with only fellow relegation rival Wolves with fewer at 12.

The team hosts Everton, also on 15 points, on Saturday in a match that will have major ramifications for the relegation race.