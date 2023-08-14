James Ward-Prowse completed his move to West Ham from boyhood club Southampton on Monday.

The 28-year-old England midfielder heads to London on a four-year deal.

"I'm buzzing to be here at West Ham United," Ward-Prowse said in a statement. "From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club."

A native of Portsmouth, Ward-Prowse joined the Saints academy in 2003 and made his first-team debut in 2011. He would go on to make 343 Premier League appearances for the team over 11 seasons.

Famous for his free kicks, Ward-Prowse has 17 goals from direct free kicks, second most in Premier League history behind David Beckham's 18.

"He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season," Hammers manager David Moyes said. "His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us - he'll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch."

Internationally, Ward-Prowse has been capped 11 times by the Three Lions.

West Ham opened their season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth and return to action this Saturday at home to Chelsea.