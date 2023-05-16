While West Ham's safety is virtually assured with two matches remaining in the season, the current campaign remains the focus.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Hammers will not discuss a Declan Rice transfer with other clubs until after the season.

The 24-year-old England midfielder has one year remaining plus a one-year club option on his current contract and has been reticent to discuss an extension with the team. On Friday, Hammers manager David Moyes admitted that there was a "good chance" that Rice could be sold in the summer.

Hammers currently sit 15th in the table on 37 points, six clear of Leeds in the drop zone. While relegation is still mathematically possible, West Ham holds a +11 goal differential on Leeds should it come into play.

On top of Premier League survival, the team holds a 2-1 lead over AZ after the opening leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final with the return leg set for Thursday.

A native of Kingston upon Thames, Rice is in his seventh senior season with the club, having made 46 appearances across all competitions this season. Internationally, he's been capped 41 times by the Three Lions.

Transfermarkt rates Rice at just under £70 million, but any transfer fee for the player is expected to be in the £100 million range should a deal happen.

Hammers return to Premier League action on Sunday at home to Leeds.