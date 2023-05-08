West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized for using a homophobic slur during a Cincinnati radio appearance earlier on Monday.

Huggins was a guest on 700 WLW's Bill Cunningham Show and directed the slur towards Xavier fans.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University," Huggins said in his apology. "During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for – and I won’t try to make one here.

"I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati community, and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

Huggins, 69, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. The native of Morgantown, WV has been head coach of the Mountaineers since 2007. He previously spent 16 seasons as head coach of the Bearcats from 1989 to 2005. Huggins has also coached at Kansas State and Akron.