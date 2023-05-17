What comes next for Coyotes after failed arena deal?

The Arizona Coyotes are once again searching for a new arena plan following a referendum Tuesday that did not go the franchise’s way.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger listed several options for the team to consider on Wednesday with their future in the desert seemingly up in the air.

Dreger suggests new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia could have interest in purchasing the franchise and moving it to downtown Phoenix. While ideal for the NHL in keeping its presence in the area, he notes that moving in with the Suns would require a renovation to the Footprint Center.

He also tweeted on Wednesday that Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith previously expressed interest in joining NHL ownership and whether or not the team could relocate to Salt Lake City. According to Dreger, the relocation fees would be significant for Smith, but not as expensive as expansion, with Houston and Atlanta as possible options if the NHL grows further.

Dreger adds that the best-case scenario for all parties involved could be for the Suns and Coyotes to partner together on a new building to house both teams.

What is likely best for all, is the Coyotes and Suns partner on new building. The cost of renovating a building that has just been renovated may be too expensive. https://t.co/y69iqryAQi — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 17, 2023

The expected majority of voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe voted against propositions on Tuesday to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would have included a new arena for the Coyotes.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes' arena project in Tempe,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said following the results being revealed. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303,” the Coyotes added. “As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history.

“The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes.”

The Coyotes spent this season playing out of Arizona State’s Mullett Arena in the first of a three-season deal. The Mullett has a capacity of 5,000. The NHL's next-smallest venue, Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre, has a capacity above 15,000.