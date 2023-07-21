VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have traded midfielder Julian Gressel to the Columbus Crew in exchange for allocation money.

Whitecaps chief executive officer Axel Schuster says in a release that the team and Gressel had been working on an extension before the player made the decision to move east to be closer to family.

Vancouver will receive US$275,000 in general allocation money in 2023 and 2024 and could also receive an additional $300,000 in conditional allocation money from 2024-26.

Gressel, 29, arrived in Vancouver having primarily played as a wingback before being moved further up the pitch as a right winger.

It’s a role he’s thrived in, scoring five goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

Gressel started his career in Germany before stops at Atlanta United and D.C. United between 2017-22.

The trade was announced before Vancouver's Leagues Cup game Friday against Mexican side Leon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.