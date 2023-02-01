Who will be the home team at Super Bowl LVII?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were both the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and had home field advantage throughout their playoff runs to Super Bowl LVII.

Now meeting on a neutral field to play the championship game, one of them will be designated as the home team.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be the home team at Super Bowl LVII.

Both teams enter the game with identical 16-3 records when you take into account their regular season and playoff records.

The home team in the Super Bowl alternates each season between the two conference champions and 2023 is a predetermined year for the team to come from the NFC.

The team that is designated home will be the one that gets to choose which uniform they wear for the game, while the road team will be the one to call the coin toss prior to the game.

The Chiefs were the home team for their victory at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the San Francisco 49ers and chose to wear their red jerseys with white pants.

The following year they were the road team in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who advanced to Super Bowl LV at their own Raymond James Stadium and chose to wear white, meaning that the Chiefs once again sported their red jersey with white pants, this time in a losing cause.

The Eagles were the road team at Super Bowl LII in their win against the New England Patriots and wore their dark green jerseys after the Patriots chose to wear white.

Outside of the Buccaneers, the only other team to advance to the Super Bowl at home was the Los Angeles Rams, who played Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2022.

Because it was the AFC’s turn to be the home team last year, the Cincinnati Bengals were given the choice of uniform and elected to wear black jerseys with white pants. The Rams wore an alternate white jersey with yellow pants.