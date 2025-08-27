Marner, Bennett headline odds to make Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team in 2026
We are 164 days away from the start of the 2026 Olympics, and after waiting over a decade for this event it will be here sooner than you think.
For the first time since 2014, NHL players are back at the Olympics and Canada projects to have one of the best rosters in the event.
As it stands, Canada is a +150 to win the gold on FanDuel, with Team USA (+200) the only other country priced shorter than 5-1 in the outright market.
Canada has won three of the last four Olympic gold medals featuring NHL players, with Sweden (+550) the only other country to win gold during that stretch.
The Olympic Athletes from Russia claimed gold at the first non-NHL player event in 2018, and Finland followed that up in 2022 winning the country’s first gold medal in men’s hockey.
Looking at the top of Canada’s roster shows why they will likely enter the favoruites led by Connor McDavid, Nathan Mackinnon and Sidney Crosby.
But today FanDuel has a market looking at who will fill out the roster.
Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Mitch Marner all lead this market with odds of -20000 to make the team. That number comes with an implied probability of 99.5 per cent.
Baring injury those three will all make the team.
Following the trio of forwards is a group of five defenceman led by Devon Toews at -4000.
Colton Parayko and Josh Morrissey aren’t far behind at -2500, while Drew Doughty (-1500) and She Theodore (-700) also have good odds to make the team.
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki comes in at -320 despite having not played for the country of Canada since the 2019 World Junior Championship.
One of the longshots to make the team is Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares at +1000.
The 34-year-old played for Team Canada at the 2024 World Championship and was a member of the last group of NHL players to play for Canada at the 2014 Olympics.
Here is a look at the rest of the market on FanDuel, which includes 33 names.
Who Will Make Canada's Olympic Hockey Team 2026?
|Player
|
Odds
|Sam Bennett
|-20000
|
Brad Marchand
|
-20000
|
Mitch Marner
|
-20000
|
Devon Toews
|
-4000
|
Colton Parayko
|
-2500
|
Josh Morrissey
|
-2500
|
Drew Doughty
|
-1500
|
Shea Theodore
|
-700
|
Mark Scheifele
|
-450
|
Nick Suzuki
|
-320
|
Mark Stone
|
-320
|
Thomas Harley
|
-250
|
Brandon Hagel
|
-250
|
Travis Sanheim
|
-140
|
Connor Bedard
|
-140
|
Robert Thomas
|
-125
|
Tom Wilson
|
-125
|
Macklin Celebrini
|
-125
|
Zach Hyman
|
-125
|
Anthony Cirelli
|
-105
|
Evan Bouchard
|
+105
|
Travis Konecny
|
+125
|
Seth Jarvis
|
+130
|
Noah Dobson
|
+340
|
Carter Verhaeghe
|
+380
|
Ryan Nugent - Hopkins
|
+430
|
Aaron Ekblad
|
+600
|
MacKenzie Weegar
|
+600
|
Wyatt Johnston
|
+750
|
Brandon Montour
|
+750
|
Bo Horvat
|
+900
|
John Tavares
|
+1000
|
Quinton Byfield
|
+1500
Settled on the first official roster announced by Hockey Canada. Replacement players after initial roster is announced will be settled as a loss. All bets after official announcement will be void.