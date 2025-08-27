We are 164 days away from the start of the 2026 Olympics, and after waiting over a decade for this event it will be here sooner than you think.

For the first time since 2014, NHL players are back at the Olympics and Canada projects to have one of the best rosters in the event.

As it stands, Canada is a +150 to win the gold on FanDuel, with Team USA (+200) the only other country priced shorter than 5-1 in the outright market.

Canada has won three of the last four Olympic gold medals featuring NHL players, with Sweden (+550) the only other country to win gold during that stretch.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia claimed gold at the first non-NHL player event in 2018, and Finland followed that up in 2022 winning the country’s first gold medal in men’s hockey.

Looking at the top of Canada’s roster shows why they will likely enter the favoruites led by Connor McDavid, Nathan Mackinnon and Sidney Crosby.

But today FanDuel has a market looking at who will fill out the roster.

Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Mitch Marner all lead this market with odds of -20000 to make the team. That number comes with an implied probability of 99.5 per cent.

Baring injury those three will all make the team.

Following the trio of forwards is a group of five defenceman led by Devon Toews at -4000.

Colton Parayko and Josh Morrissey aren’t far behind at -2500, while Drew Doughty (-1500) and She Theodore (-700) also have good odds to make the team.

Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki comes in at -320 despite having not played for the country of Canada since the 2019 World Junior Championship.

One of the longshots to make the team is Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares at +1000.

The 34-year-old played for Team Canada at the 2024 World Championship and was a member of the last group of NHL players to play for Canada at the 2014 Olympics.

Here is a look at the rest of the market on FanDuel, which includes 33 names.

Who Will Make Canada's Olympic Hockey Team 2026? Player Odds Sam Bennett -20000 Brad Marchand -20000 Mitch Marner -20000 Devon Toews -4000 Colton Parayko -2500 Josh Morrissey -2500 Drew Doughty -1500 Shea Theodore -700 Mark Scheifele -450 Nick Suzuki -320 Mark Stone -320 Thomas Harley -250 Brandon Hagel -250 Travis Sanheim -140 Connor Bedard -140 Robert Thomas -125 Tom Wilson -125 Macklin Celebrini -125 Zach Hyman -125 Anthony Cirelli -105 Evan Bouchard +105 Travis Konecny +125 Seth Jarvis +130 Noah Dobson +340 Carter Verhaeghe +380 Ryan Nugent - Hopkins +430 Aaron Ekblad +600 MacKenzie Weegar +600 Wyatt Johnston +750 Brandon Montour +750 Bo Horvat +900 John Tavares +1000 Quinton Byfield +1500

Settled on the first official roster announced by Hockey Canada. Replacement players after initial roster is announced will be settled as a loss. All bets after official announcement will be void.