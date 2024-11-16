LENNOXVILLE, Que. — The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks have advanced to the Vanier Cup with a 48-24 win over the host Bishop's Gaiters on Saturday.

The Golden Hawks reached the U Sports championship game Nov. 23 in Kingston, Ont., for the first time since 2005, when Laurier won the Vanier Cup over Saskatchewan.

The Uteck Bowl victors will meet the winner of Saturday's later semifinal between Laval and Regina, playing for the Mitchell Bowl.

Wilfrid Laurier raced to a 34-3 lead at halftime at Coulter Field.

Fourth-year Golden Hawks quarterback Taylor Elgersma threw five touchdown passes, going 30-for-34 in attempts for 452 yards.

Ryan Hughes caught three touchdown passes for Laurier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.