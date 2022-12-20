Ottawa Redblacks quarterbacks coach Will Arndt announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will be stepping down from coaching to pursue a playing opportunity.

Can confirm. I appreciate everyone who showed interest on the coaching side. But I need to bet on myself https://t.co/cJROMXekw4 — Will Arndt (@Arndt02) December 21, 2022

The 29-year-old from Sandy Hook, Conn., recently completed his first season as the Redblacks QB coach after spending the 2021 season as Edmonton's offensive assistant.

A product of Western Connecticut State University, Arndt signed with the Redblacks in 2017, though he did not see action. Arndt re-signed with the Redblacks for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, where he'd go on to appear in total of 18 games, throwing for 940 yards and three touchdowns.

Arndt signed with the BC Lions the following season but did not see playing time due to the pandemic-cancelled season and was later released by the Lions in 2021.