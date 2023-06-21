Will Smith - Centre
Team: USA NTDP (USHL)
Hometown: Lexington, MA
Nationality: USA
HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 181 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 6 Final: 4
NHL Ranking Final: 3 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|USA NTDP
|60
|51
|127
|28
Craig Button's Analysis
"Well-rounded, smart two-way centre who can score, make plays, kill penalties and is comfortable in any type of game. A future No. 1 centre."
Projection: Elite Two-Way C
Comparable: Mika Zibanejad
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4.5/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5