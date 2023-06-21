Will Smith - Centre

Team: USA NTDP (USHL)

Hometown: Lexington, MA

Nationality: USA

HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 181 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 6 Final: 4

NHL Ranking Final: 3 NAS

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM USA NTDP 60 51 127 28

Craig Button's Analysis

"Well-rounded, smart two-way centre who can score, make plays, kill penalties and is comfortable in any type of game. A future No. 1 centre."

Projection: Elite Two-Way C

Comparable: Mika Zibanejad