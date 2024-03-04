It’s one of the rarest accomplishments in NBA history.

LeBron James has never done it. Neither did Michael Jordan.

The quadruple-double.

In the league’s entire history, only four players have done it.

A quadruple-double is recorded when a player finishes with 10 or more in four of the five major statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

No player has done it since 1994, but FanDuel is wondering if one of the rarest talents we’ve seen in a long time (forever?) can change that.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is listed at 100-1 to make history this season and become the first rookie in league history to record a quadruple-double.

Let’s dive further into this market.

Four official quadruple-doubles in league NBA History

It wasn’t until the 1973-74 season that steals and blocks became an official stat. This means someone like Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson or Bill Russell could’ve accomplished this without it being recognized.

In NBA history, this feat has been achieved only four times. All four of them came within 20 years of each other from 1974 to 1994.

Here are the four players that have recorded a quadruple-double.

10/18/74: Nate Thurmond 22 points.14 rebounds.13 assists. 12 blocks.

02/18/86: Alvin Robertson 20 pts. 11 rebs. 10 asst. 10 steals

03/29/90: Hakeem Olajuwon 18 pts. 16 rebs. 10 asst. 11 blks.

02/17/94: David Robinson 34 pts. 10 rebs. 10 asst. 10 blks

Close but not close enough

Since 1994, a few players have come close to joining the club. None closer than Tim Duncan in 2003 and Draymond Green in 2017.

During Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Finals, Tim Duncan recorded a triple-double with this stat line: 21 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and 8 blocks.

As many people have pointed out, if you watch that game back, it appears there are two blocks by Duncan that the league did not acknowledge.

It would’ve been the only quadruple-double in postseason history to date.

Green was a different story.

The Golden State Warriors forward did all the heavy lifting he had to do on Feb. 10, 2017.

He had 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals for a triple-double.

It’s a shame he ended the night with eight points.

Can Wemby re-write the history books?

There’s no doubt that Wembanyama is living up to the hype.

The rookie phenom has taken the league by storm this season and is a -3500 favourite to win Rookie of The Year.

He is also the second choice on FanDuel to win Defensive Player of the Year.

But can he record a quadruple-double?

The closest Wembanyama has been this year came in Toronto on Feb. 12.

The Spurs centre had a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in a dominating game against the Raptors. It was his second of the year and was five assists (or eight steals) shy of a quadruple-double.

It was the first triple-double with blocks in the NBA since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks for Atlanta against Minnesota on Jan. 22, 2021.

Wembanyama’s first career triple-double came on Jan. 10 against Detroit.

He had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but no blocks or steals.

This season, he averages 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 blocks per game.

But he’s doing all of that while playing just 28.7 minutes per night.

Wembanyama saw the floor for 31 minutes in his first game in March.

It was just the 16th time in his 55 games that he’s played 31 or more minutes.

As the season comes to a close, could Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich give his rookie stud some extra playing time?

Popovich has done a great job of helping Wembanyama transition smoothly to the NBA, and it wouldn’t stun anyone to see him give him a few nights of a full workload he can expect night-in-and-night-out next season.

Considering it’s only happened four times in the league’s history, it’s safe to say this likely won’t happen. But at 100-1, anything tied to Wembanyama’s name and stardom is worth a second glance.