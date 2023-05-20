Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will not join Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia.

Nylander, 27, was reported to be joining the team by a Swedish outlet Sportbladet on Wednesday, but the winger decided against it.

The 6-foot forward was reluctant to join Sweden late in the tournament and potentially take a roster spot from a player who has contributed to the team four games into the tournament. His younger brother, Alex, was a candidate mentioned by TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Regarding William Nylander's decision not to join Sweden at the IIHF World Hockey Championship: I'm told he was reticent about arriving late and taking someone's spot in the lineup, especially since it may have belonged to his brother Alex. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 20, 2023

Nylander wrapped up his eighth season in the NHL where he recorded a career high 40 goals and 87 points in 82 games with the Maple Leafs. He added four goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games before the Maple Leafs' season was ended by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Drafted eighth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2014 draft, Nylander has 177 goals and 430 points in 521 career games.

Sweden currently sits in third place in Group A at the World Championship with a 3-1-0-0 record without the elder Nylander.