The Ottawa Redblacks will be without running back William Powell, defensive back Money Hunter and wide receiver R.J. Harris Friday night when they take on the Edmonton Elks, according to the team's official depth chart.

Powell, 34, is in his first season with the Redblacks after spending the past two with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Through six games this season, Powell has recorded 296 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries.

Hunter, 27, is also in his first year with the Redblacks after spending the 2021 season with the Montreal Alouettes.

In his four starts this season, Hunter has tallied a career-best three interceptions along with 11 defensive tackles.

The 30-year-old Harris has spent four seasons with the Redblacks (2018-19, 2020-21) after signing with the team in 2017.

The University of New Hampshire Wildcats product has played in three games this season, tallying 92 yards on eight receptions.